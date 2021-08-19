SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying people of interest in connection with a shooting in Somerville earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Myrtle Street on Aug. 9 around 11 p.m., according to Somerville police.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)