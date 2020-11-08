Police looking for person of interest in connection with Bridgewater hit-and-run

Courtesy Bridgewater Police

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run in Bridgewater on Friday, officials said.

The person in question was last seen leaving Bernie’s Liquors around 5:45 p.m. in a dark colored SUV and was headed in the direction of Plymouth Street, according to a post from the Bridgewater Police Department’s Twitter page.

The vehicle is possibly blue and should have rear-end damage to it as a result of the crash, police said.

 

