BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed an 83-year-old man at an MBTA station in Boston last week.

The suspect, who transit police referred to as a “coward,” forcefully grabbed the elderly victim’s wallet and cellphone out of his hand on the Green Line eastbound platform at the Park Street Station around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 87383.

