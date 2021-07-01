MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The man was caught on Ring video knocking on the door of a Hall Street home before he pried the window open and went inside, according to Manchester police.

He reportedly left on a blue mountain bike while wearing a distinctive helmet.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Manchester Detective Shaun McKennedy at 603-792-5507 or the main line at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)