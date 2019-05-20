Police looking for robber in monkey mask who shot Attleboro gas station clerk

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are searching for a would-be robber who was wearing a monkey mask when they shot a gas station clerk early Monday morning, officials said.

An Attleboro police sergeant patrolling the area of the Bristol Place Shopping Center heard gunshots coming from the Mobil gas station on Newport Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Attleboro Police Lt. Brian Kelley said the sergeant responded to the scene within a minute and immediately assisted the clerk, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

“She did provide some medical care that likely helped in his survival,” Kelley said.

The clerk was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

The suspect, last seen wearing dark clothing a monkey mask, fled toward Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

