Police looking for robbers caught on camera crawling through several stores

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A string of bizarre burglaries taking place across several central Massachusetts communities leaves police asking for the public’s help identifying two masked robbers who have been caught on camera crawling around the inside of local gas stations, convenience and liquor stores.

Investigators say they are looking into a number of similar break-ins across at least nine communities, from Dracut down to Millbury.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at Sperry’s Liquors on Turnpike Road about 8:30 a.m. on July 29 reviewed surveillance video that showed two masked robbers crawling around the store at 4:20 a.m. while carrying dark bags, according to Southborough police.

The two suspects allegedly made off with a large number of cigarettes and liquor and may be responsible for similar crimes in Millbury and Northborough.

Northborough police also believe that a robbery at a Mobil gas station on Route 9 could also be linked to the other crimes.

“In most of these breaks, they are on the ground crawling,” Northborough detective Brian Griffen said. “The other thing that is a little unusual is that they are carrying these large industrial trash bags.”

Police in Berlin confirmed that the men are linked to another gas station robbery on July 31.

A similar scene was caught on surveillance camera in Dracut Town Variety on Lakeview Avenue.

Two suspects can be seen crawling up to the register before taking off with over $15,000 worth of merchandise, according to the store’s owner.

