Police looking for robbers caught on camera crawling through Southborough liquor store

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Southborough police are turning to the public for help identifying two masked robbers who were caught on camera crawling around the inside of a liquor store in an attempt to avoid detection.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at Sperry’s Liquors on Turnpike Road about 8:30 a.m. on July 29 reviewed surveillance video that showed two masked robbers crawling around the store at 4:20 a.m. while carrying dark bags, according to Southborough police.

The two suspects allegedly made off with a large amount of cigarettes and liquor and may be responsible for similar crimes in Millbury and Northborough.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southborough Det. Keith Nichols or Lt. Ryan Newell at 774-249-0355 or 508-485-2121.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)