MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect accused of stealing charity boxes from a McDonald’s after trying to break into a gas station in Marlboro on Saturday night.

The suspect unsuccessfully tried breaking into the gas station on Maple Street so he went across the roadway to the McDonald’s, where he ripped off the charity boxes that are bolted underneath the drive-thru windows, according to Marlboro police.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Det. Scott DeCiero at 508-485-1212 x 36953.

