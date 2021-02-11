PARKER, Colo. (AP) — Police near Denver are looking for a woman who is accused of slapping a worker while shopping at a supermarket after they said the shopper refused several times to wear a mask.

Police in Parker, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Denver, said the shopper fled the King Soopers store after the alleged assault on Feb. 3 but released surveillance video on Wednesday in hopes of identifying her.

The video shows the unmasked woman turning to talk to someone out of the camera’s view as she shops and then pushing a cart down an aisle.

The woman then turns again to speak as another woman wearing an apron walks toward her. The shopper then appears to raise her hand to the other woman’s face before they walk together out of the camera’s view.

Police said the shopper refused several requests to wear a mask to comply with store mask policy. Colorado also has a statewide mask mandate that was renewed last week.

