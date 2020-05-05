MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday afternoon.

A man reportedly told police that he was in the car with his son who was learning how to drive when another car cut them off on Granite Street before 1:30 p.m.

His son beeped the horn at the driver and then a person in the passenger seat of the suspect car started waving a baseball bat out the window, according to Manchester police.

When the two cars turned north onto Commercial Street and were side-by-side, the passenger allegedly got out, asked why they had beeped, and hit the father twice with the bat.

The victim also alleged that he was verbally threatened by the suspect.

The suspect is described as a dark blue or green four-door Subaru.

The passenger was said to be a white man, about 25 to 35 years old, with short, dark hair, an average build, a dark shirt, and two diamond, stud earrings.

A white woman was reportedly driving with a dog in the backseat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.

