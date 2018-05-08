BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Hundreds of golf balls left at a recreation area in Boxford has police searching for answers.

Over the past two weekends, an unknown person has been leaving the golf balls on the fields and parking lots of the Boxford Commons, police said.

Charles Costello, chairman of the Boxford Board of Selectmen, said this act of vandalism poses a risk to the public.

“Not only is it littering and vandalism, it’s downright dangerous to be hitting golf balls into a populated area,” he said.

Officers are processing several pieces of evidence – including a driver and the balls – for fingerprints as they attempt to identify a suspect. Police also installed hidden cameras around the area.

The suspect responsible could face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boxford police at 978-887-8135.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)