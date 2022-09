BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are looking for a suspect related to an alleged assault and battery in the Longwood Medical Area.

The victim reported that the suspect struck her with a blunt object in an unprovoked attack in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact BPD at 617-343-4275.

