Police looking for suspect in Haverhill shooting

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One man was shot last night in Haverhill, police say.

Investigators say that the victim may have been inside a car at the time.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday morning in the area of Fifth Ave.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the man.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-313-1212

