Police looking for suspect in Worcester hit and run

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a parked car and took off late Sunday night.

Police say the driver of the silver sedan hit a parked black sedan on Main Street so hard that it pushed the car into the air before fleeing the scene around 11:45 p.m.

The owner of the black sedan was thankfully not in her vehicle when the crash occurred.

In fact, she had no idea it had even happened until she saw the damage Monday morning

The car had no back bumper, several scratches on the front and was no longer drivable.

“No one left a note, no message, nothing,” the owner said. “So I am really left clueless as to what could have happened.”

She was just two months away from paying it off.

Now, the owner of the black sedan is hoping the suspect will come forward and claim responsibility.

“I hope you’re ok but at the end of the day, I hope you’re a good person and come forward,” she said.

Officers searched the area for a suspect to no avail.

They do know the driver of the silver sedan was a woman and are asking for the public’s help identifying her.

