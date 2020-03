ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they work to track down whoever vandalized a gazebo in the Rowley Town Common.

Police believe the vandalism took place either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ziev at m.ziev@rowleypolice.com or (978) 948-7644

During the late hours yesterday (3/24), or early morning hours today (3/25) the gazebo on the Rowley Town Common was vandalized. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge please contact Sergeant Ziev, m.ziev@rowleypolice.com, (978) 948-7644. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9SXwnn4lne — Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) March 25, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)