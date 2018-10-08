Police looking for suspects after violent bar brawl in Methuen

Police are looking for suspects after a real-life fight night broke out at a UFC watch party at a Methuen bar over the weekend.

Video from one patron showed a violent scene, with chairs flying and punches being thrown during a bar fight, which took place at a viewing party for a UFC 229 bout that featured Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

You can hear people screaming in the background early Sunday morning inside the Brickhouse Tavern and Tap.

“One individual had suffered six lacerations on his face and was missing a couple of teeth,” said Jim Jajuga, the captain of the Methuen police.

The fight was over by the time police arrived on the scene, but videos are helping police piece together what happened. Their main focus at the moment is in a person who can be seen breaking a glass over someone’s head.

“With the video we can freeze it, we can enhance it, and we can see if we can identify, most importantly, the perpetrator who threw the glass,” Jajuga said. “That’s our No. 1 goal, and then we’ll see if we can identify the other parties.”

The restaurant released a statement, saying:

“Brick House Tavern and Tap in Methuen is saddened by the actions of a few patrons that were involved in a physical altercation after viewing UFC 229. Brick House Tavern and Tap does not condone aggressive or physical behavior in any form in our establishment.”

You can see more of the incident in the video above.

