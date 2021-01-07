WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Woonsocket, Rhode Island are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have about a puppy found with serious head trauma, resulting in the loss of both her eyes.

The chihuahua, believed to be between 6 months and a year old, was discovered on Elm Street with injuries that were consistent with a crime, according to Woonsocket police.

Due to her injuries, both of her eyes had to be removed.

Tufts Veterinary Medical Center treated the puppy, now named Helen.

She has since been adopted by a member of the Tufts staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Breguet at sbreguet@woonsocketri.org or(401)356-4759.

