TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyngsboro police are looking for any witnesses of a single-car crash in which the driver allegedly fled the scene on foot Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Sherburne Avenue and Coburn Road around 9:45 p.m. found a car had struck a telephone pole before the driver ran away, police said.

The area experienced a brief interruption of power as National Grid crews repaired the damaged pole.

Officers located a potential suspect shortly after the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call officer Leach or Sgt. Healey at 978-649-7504.

