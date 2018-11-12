WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from the Coach store at the Wrentham Village Outlets on Nov. 4.

Survellience video captured the woman inside the store around 1:30 p.m.

Wrentham police are urging anyone with information to call them at 508-384-6924.

“If you work for a living, this should anger you,” the department wrote on Facebook. “The losses due to shoplifting are passed on to you, the consumer. Employees get paid less, don’t get raises and bonuses, get less or no health benefits, all because of thieves.”

