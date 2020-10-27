PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A social media post promoting a “Purge of Providence” later this week is raising concerns with law enforcement.

The post calls for “not a peaceful protest” in the Rhode Island city on Friday and Saturday and appears to be inspired by “The Purge” — a film series on all crime being legal for one night.

Public Safety Commissioner Steve Pare said Monday during a press conference about a moped crash in the city that authorities are aware of the post and are monitoring it.

“Hopefully, I’d just ask anyone that’s angry over this case or any other case, please do it peacefully whenever you protest,” he said. “Violence has no place and we hope that it’s not violence, although the post is troubling.”

Pare did not say if police believe the post is credible but added that they are keeping a close eye on it.

