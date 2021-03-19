MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing about $3,000 worth of video games over eight separate shoplifting incidents in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The shoplifting incidents at Walmart on Gold Street happened Between Feb. 15 and March 9, according to Manchester police.

Surveillance video showed the same people on every occasion, in which a woman would put Nintendo Switch video games in a large gray purse placed in the baby seat portion of the shopping cart, police said.

The couple would then allegedly go to the register and pay for the other items in their cart before driving away in a silver SUV.

Police say the stolen video games are worth about $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

