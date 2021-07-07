SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who smashed their way into business in Somerville on Sunday and made off with an ATM.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering in the area of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street around 3:30 a.m. found a rock as well as a shattered front window and a missing ATM, according to Somerville police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police at (617) 625-1600.

SPD attempt to ID two pictured individuals for B&E at a business in area of Broadway & Mt. Pleasant St on 7/4/21 at approximately 3:30 AM. Rock was found, shattered front window and ATM machine was missing. https://t.co/rgEPEBHnOz pic.twitter.com/umURMuklFY — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) July 7, 2021

