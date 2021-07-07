SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who smashed their way into business in Somerville on Sunday and made off with an ATM.
Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering in the area of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street around 3:30 a.m. found a rock as well as a shattered front window and a missing ATM, according to Somerville police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police at (617) 625-1600.
