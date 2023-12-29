BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint in Dorchester on Thursday evening.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery in the area of Talbot and Welles Avenue around 5:45 p.m. found a postal worker who said he had just been robbed of his mail key at gunpoint, according to Boston police.

The gunman was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his late teens-early 20s with a thin build who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, and a black ski mask.

He was last seen fleeing on Talbot Avenue toward Washington Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

