CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bicyclist who was seriously injured in a crash involving a van in Carver on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a crash between a bicycle and a van in front of Nouria Gas Station at 133 North Main St. found the bicyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Carver police.

She was flown to a Boston-area hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

The van driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The bicyclist was not carrying any identification at the time of the crash, so police say they are working to identify her.

She is described as a white woman in her late 50s or early 60s.

She was driving a gray Cannondale R400 bicycle with red and blue stickers.

Anyone with information on her identity or the crash is asked to call Carver police at 508-866-2000.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)