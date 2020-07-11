Police looking to ID couple after Black Lives Matter art vandalized in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with a vandalized Black Lives Matter art installation in Boston Thursday.

A man allegedly vandalized the installation at a MassDOT fence near Lincoln Street at 9:20 p.m., according to police. Footage shows a woman was with him when the vandalism took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4256.

