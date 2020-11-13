Police looking to ID dirt bike, ATV riders seen on video assaulting man in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a group of people riding off-road vehicles wanted in connection with a hit-and-run and assault in South Boston.

Newly released video of the incident shows several people riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers on Dorchester Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night surrounding a man that had fallen in the street and assaulting him.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck and upon arrival spoke with the victim who said the individuals punched, kicked and knocked him to the ground, where they ran him over with their bikes, according to a release issued by the department.

He said the bikers fled the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arms, shoulders, back and head.

The person who shot the video did not wish to be identified but said the victim told him that his grandmother died on Monday — the same day as the incident.

The victim told the man he had been drinking before the bikers showed up.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-343-4742.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)