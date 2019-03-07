Police looking to ID individual in connection with fatal Roxbury stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are asking the public for help identifying an individual in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this year in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency in the area of 49 Blue Hill Avenue about 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 found Edward Mowring, 70, of Roxbury, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance camera image of a man they’re seeking in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

