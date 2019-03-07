Police looking to ID individual in Roxbury stabbing death of Purple Heart recipient

BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are asking the public for help identifying an individual in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly Purple Heart recipient earlier this year in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported medical emergency in the area of 49 Blue Hill Avenue about 9:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 found Edward Mowring, 70, of Roxbury, suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance camera image of a man they’re seeking in connection with the stabbing.

Mowring’s family hopes that the image will bring about the justice they seek.

“I just want some justice for him,” said Mowring’s daughter Natrina Johnson. “I just want to be at ease because of the way they killed him. He did not deserve it at all.”

Johnson got emotional as she spoke about her father’s time as a Marine in Vietnam, after which he was awarded a Purple Heart.

Johnson leaves behind five children and 28 grandchildren.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

