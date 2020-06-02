MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marlborough Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man caught streaking through a local hotel parking lot.

The suspect, who police dubbed as the “Lone Streaker,” was caught on camera running through the parking lot while naked.

Police wrote on Facebook that the man appeared “very proud of himself as if he crossed the finish line in record timing.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Marlborough police at 508-485-1212 or message them on their Facebook page.

