SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man caught on camera breaking into a vehicle in Sharon late Wednesday night.

Surveillance video showed a man entering an unlocked car on Country Lane around 11:25 p.m. in search of valuables, according to Sharon police.

He could be seen wearing a watch on his right wrist and a metal-type bracelet on his left wrist.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Sharon Police Det. Lucie at alucie@townofsharon.org or 781-784-1586.

Still pictures of B&E -Country Ln.

