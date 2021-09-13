NEW YORK (WHDH) - Police shared a startling video of a man kicking a woman down an escalator at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York last Thursday in hopes of identifying the suspect.

The video shows the unknown man turn around on the escalator and kick a 32-year-old woman in the chest, causing her to fall down at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station around 7:15 p.m., according to New York Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

Here is a closer look at the suspect. Again, if you have any information, DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NrMCtlSjNh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 13, 2021

