BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired on an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was conscious and alert.
No arrests have been made.
Transit police are now looking to identify this man so they can question him in connection with the incident.
Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus around 6 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
