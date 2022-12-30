BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was conscious and alert.

No arrests have been made.

Transit police are now looking to identify this man so they can question him in connection with the incident.

WANTED FOR ID/QUESTIONING only at this time re: shooting on board an #MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station 12/30 at 5:25PM. Please contact our Criminal Investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or anonymous text to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/Q0cWOsNww7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 31, 2022

Officers could be seen scouring the taped-off bus around 6 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

