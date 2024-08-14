TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewsbury police are turning to the public for help as they look to identify a person in connection with an incident Tuesday during which a firearm was brandished at a US Postal Service mail carrier.

Officers responding to the incident around 11 a.m. on Shawsheen Street saw a vehicle speeding through the area and followed it to Tomahawk Drive, where the driver bailed out and ran away, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

During a search of the area of Nightingale Lane, officers found a firearm behind a home on Grasshopper Lane.

The suspect is described as a Black male, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and mask.

On Wednesday, Tewksbury police released an image of an individual who is possibly connected to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373, or via the tip line https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)