LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following an assault involving pepper spray on an MBTA bus in Lynn last month.

The assault happened onboard the bus at Nahant and Board streets around 6:45 p.m. on June 29, according to transit police.

Authorities released photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

