MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter banner at a church last month.

The vandalism happened at Unitarian Universalist Church on Mugford Street during the morning hours of June 28, according to Marblehead police.

A surveillance camera captured a person of interest in front of the church.

Anyone with information about their identity is asked to call Marblehead police at 781-631-1212.

A similar incident happened at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Mendon, where a Black Lives Matter banner was ripped in half earlier this month.

