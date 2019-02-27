Police looking to ID ‘person of interest’ in search for woman last seen leaving Boston nightclub

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are hoping to identify a person of interest in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a Theater District nightclub over the weekend, officials said.

The department issued a Missing Person Alert Wednesday for Jassy Korreia, who was last seen getting into a vehicle early Sunday morning after leaving Venu Nightclub on Tremont Street with an unknown man.

Correia, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, was wearing an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with red lips and pink wings on the back.

Investigators released surveillance images of a red Nissan Altima at the intersection of Tremont and Herald streets.

They also released a surveillance recording of a person of interest.

Anyone with information about Jassy Correia, the person of interest, or the vehicle is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)