BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for questioning in connection with a vicious assault at the MBTA Back Bay Station early Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred around 12:50 a.m., according to police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts or the identities of individuals in question are asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

