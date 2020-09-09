QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person caught on camera stealing packages off a porch in Quincy on Saturday night.

Surveillance video from a residence on Whitwell Street shows the suspect holding a dog on a leash while removing packages from the porch around 7:50 p.m.

The suspect then walks east on Whitwell Street toward Cranch Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Pacino at 617-745-5721.

#IDNeeded The QPD is seeking ID of this indiv relative to a package theft on Sept 5th at ~7:50pm. The theft occurred on Whitwell St. After removing pkg from porch, the indiv walks east on Whitwell towards Cranch St. Info? Contact Sgt.Pacino @ 617.745.5721 or dpacino@quincyma.gov pic.twitter.com/OV6O9Ugn7B — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) September 9, 2020

