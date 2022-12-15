BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Boston on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported aggravated assault in the area of 85 Southampton St. around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

The suspect is described as being a Black male wearing a dark-colored camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a light-colored sweatshirt wrapped around his waist.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)