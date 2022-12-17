BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month.

The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on Dec. 8 around 1 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

TPD seeking to ID this person of interest re: multiple cars vandalized at the #MBTA Oak Grove p-lot on 12/08/2022 at approximately 1AM. Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. TY pic.twitter.com/cc8ldQ7njb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 17, 2022

