BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying suspects who are being sought in connection with recent prowler incidents in Brighton, officials said.

Officers are investigating the incidents that occurred July 7, 12, 15, and 16 between 12 and 1 a.m. in a back yard in the area of Kilsyth Road, according to Boston police. It is reported that the suspect in the incidents spoke Spanish.

One suspect has been identified and as many as two others may be involved in multiple incidents.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4256.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

