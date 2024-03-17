BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they look to identify two people in connection with an assault and battery in Roxbury earlier this month.

The two people pictured are wanted in connection with an assault and battery on March 14 on Warren Street, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

