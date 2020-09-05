Police looking to identify 3 in ongoing Oxford investigation

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Oxford police are seeking the public’s help in their search for three suspects wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Police released images of the three suspects on Saturday in hopes of identifying them in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford police at 508-987-0156.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)