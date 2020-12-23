SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that struck a 9-year-old boy while he walked his dog in Somerville on Tuesday morning.

The boy sustained minor injuries when he was hit by the car in the area of Broadway and Walnut Street just before 8 a.m., according to Somerville police.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police said.

The vehicle reportedly involved in the crash is described as a gold-colored passenger car last seen heading east on Broadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Teves at 617-625-1600 ext. 7248 or the station officer at ext. 7254 or ext. 7250.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)