WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are trying to track down a laptop thief in Waltham.

A man, who police say might go by the name of Chris, allegedly took another person’s laptop on May 2 from the Common Cafe on Main Street.

He is described as being in his 50s, thin, with gray hair. He usually wears a leather jacket, white button-down shirt and khaki slacks, police said.

Anyone who can help identify this man or has knowledge of the incident is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3550.

