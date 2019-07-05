Police looking to identify man in connection to Worcester assault

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are looking to identify a man wanted in connection to an assault.

The alleged assault took place in the area of Millbury Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the man’s image as he walked shirtless down the street in a backward baseball cap and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or call police at 508-799-8651.

No further information has been released.

