Police looking to identify man in connection with Worcester assault

Credit: Worcester police

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault.

The alleged assault took place in the area of Millbury Street.

Police released a surveillance camera image that showed the man as he walked shirtless down the street in a backward baseball cap and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or call police at 508-799-8651.

No further information has been released.

 

