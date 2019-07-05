Police looking to identify man in connection with Worcester assault

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault.
The alleged assault took place in the area of Millbury Street.
Police released a surveillance camera image that showed the man as he walked shirtless down the street in a backward baseball cap and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or call police at 508-799-8651.
No further information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)