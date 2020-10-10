Police looking to identify man wanted for allegedly punching woman outside Dana-Farber in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to an assault and battery outside of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to a verbal dispute on Jimmy Fund Way just after 10 a.m. were told that a female was physically assaulted while standing outside, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Saturday. He is described as a black male last seen wearing an all-black jumpsuit, police said.

The victim told officers that he struck her with a closed fist right to the side of the head for some unknown reason, according to police. She was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Boston detectives at 617-343-4275.

