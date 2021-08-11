Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a newborn found in a dresser drawer in a Chicago alley Tuesday morning.

The baby, who is less than a week old, was found in the alley of the 2300 block of N. Oak Park Avenue around 8:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The woman who found the newborn told WLS-TV that she had come across a set of dresser draws that had been left in the alley and when she went to take the pulls off in hopes of recycling them, she found the baby boy wrapped in a rosary.

The newborn was transported to an area hospital, where police say he is in good condition.

Anyone with information about the newborn or the incident is asked to call Chicago police Det. Figueroa at 312-746-6554.

