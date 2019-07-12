Police looking to identify owner of truck who stole Bobcat construction vehicle in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police are turning to the public for help identifying the owner of a truck wanted in connection to a stolen Bobcat construction vehicle.

Police released a surveillance camera that showed the suspect truck believed to be a newer model Ford F-350 equipped with a trailer.

Anyone with information on the identity of the owner of the truck or the incident is asked to contact Detective Dwaine Cabeceiras at 508-676-8511 x262 or email dcabeceiras@frpd.org.

Anyone who wishes to send an anonymous tip can use the TIP line by calling 508-672-TIPS.

No further information has been released.

